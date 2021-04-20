Carabao Cup final: Manchester City’s route to Wembley

Holders Manchester City face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday bidding for a fourth-successive triumph in the competition and a sixth in eight years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their route to Wembley.

Third round, September 24: Won 2-1 v Bournemouth, Etihad Stadium

Teenager Liam Delap scored on debut as City began their run to Wembley against Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liam Delap marked his senior debut with a goal as a youthful City edged out the Championship side in what was only their second outing of the season. The 17-year-old, who was one of five teenagers to start, netted early with a ferocious left-footed strike but City needed a Phil Foden winner to prevail after being pegged back by Sam Surridge.

Fourth round, September 30: Won 3-0 v Burnley, Turf Moor

The Clarets could not contain Raheem Sterling (centre) (Paul Ellis/PA)

City, who have won their last four home matches against the Clarets 5-0, dished out more damage away. Raheem Sterling struck twice in an impressive display in which he also forced a handful of good saves from Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Ferran Torres wrapped up the win with his first goal for the club.

Quarter-final, December 22: Won 4-1 v Arsenal, Emirates Stadium

Foden was on target as City swept past the Gunners (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s men were ruthless as they took advantage of the poor form Arsenal were in at the time. Alexandre Lacazette did cancel out Gabriel Jesus’ third-minute opener but City upped the tempo in the second half with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Foden and Aymeric Laporte.

Semi-final, January 6: Won 2-0 v Manchester United, Old Trafford

John Stones (right) made the breakthrough at Old Trafford (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Both sides had goals disallowed in the first half but City proved too strong after the break. John Stones made the breakthrough following a set-piece and captain Fernandinho secured their place at Wembley with a powerful long-range strike.