Joe Mattock in contention for long-awaited Rotherham return

Rotherham hope to have Joe Mattock back for Wednesday’s visit of Middlesbrough.

The left-back is nearing a return having been out since December following a serious ankle injury.

Boss Paul Warne has said a couple of unnamed players are nursing injuries after they played four times in nine days last week and he will check on them.

They could include Clark Robertson, who came off nursing an Achilles injury against Birmingham, and Angus MacDonald, who suffered a foot problem in the same game.

Middlesbrough winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be missing once again as manager Neil Warnock considers taking a look at some of his youngsters.

The midfielder has sat out the last two games with a thigh injury and, while he could yet return before the end of the season, he is unlikely to be risked in the next two.

Warnock has signalled his intention to retain the services of goalkeeper Jordan Archer, who made his league debut for the club against QPR on Saturday, but also wants to give 20-year-old Sol Brynn a chance before the end of the campaign, while striker Josh Coburn, an unused substitute at the weekend, is also in his thoughts.

Injured duo Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier will not be risked as they continue to work their way back, while Anfernee Dijksteel (ankle) and Sam Morsy (knee) are long-term absentees.