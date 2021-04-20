Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis unlikely to face Celtic

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is unlikely to face Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The skipper did not suffer broken ribs in the collision which forced him off against Livingston but is still in pain.

Jack McKenzie comes back into contention after being cup-tied at the weekend, while Ryan Hedges (chest), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Tom Rogic returns to the Celtic squad for the trip north.

The Australia midfielder has recovered from a niggle that kept him out of the game against Rangers on Sunday.

Wingers James Forrest (back/hamstring) and Mikey Johnston (knock) will miss out, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.