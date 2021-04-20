Wednesday, April 21st 2021 Show Links
Carl Tremarco should be available for Ross County’s home clash with St Mirren

by Press Association
April 20 2021, 3.25pm
Carl Tremarco could be available for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Ross County defender Carl Tremarco should shrug off a niggle to face St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Mohamed Maouche could miss out with a tight hamstring.

Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin will be without a raft of players for the trip to Dingwall.

Dylan Reid, 16, will miss the next two weeks’ action to sit exams at school.

Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Marcus Fraser and Jonathan Obika will miss out with various ailments, while there are doubts over Collin Quaner and Eamonn Brophy.

