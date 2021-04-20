Carl Tremarco should be available for Ross County’s home clash with St Mirren

Ross County defender Carl Tremarco should shrug off a niggle to face St Mirren on Wednesday night.
Midfielder Mohamed Maouche could miss out with a tight hamstring.
Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin will be without a raft of players for the trip to Dingwall.
Dylan Reid, 16, will miss the next two weeks’ action to sit exams at school.
Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Marcus Fraser and Jonathan Obika will miss out with various ailments, while there are doubts over Collin Quaner and Eamonn Brophy.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe