Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish still missing for Manchester City clash

Skipper Jack Grealish remains out for Aston Villa ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League visit.

The midfielder continues to battle an ongoing shin problem which has kept him out since February.

Trezeguet has had successful surgery on a knee injury while Morgan Sanson is out with his own knee problem and Wesley (knee) is slowly returning to fitness after being out for over a year.

City will be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered an ankle injury in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.

The club are still to learn the full extent of the problem and the Belgian is also doubtful for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and the Champions League semi-final at Paris St Germain next Wednesday.

Striker Sergio Aguero is hoping to prove his fitness after three games out with a muscular problem.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Taylor, Engels, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings, Konsa, Cash, Targett, Barkley, El Ghazi, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Traore, Watkins, Davis.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Rodri, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Aguero.