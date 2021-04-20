James Corden opposes Super League and new Hearn role – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Big names continued to have their say on the European Super League.

We talked about the #SuperLeague on the show tonight. pic.twitter.com/6n40FlkNsA — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 20, 2021

We’re football ⚽️ crazy we’re football mad — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 20, 2021

At Sky Sports yesterday I felt resigned to #SuperLeague happening, but during #MNF after hearing managers, players & fans from @LUFC @LFC I’m convinced if we all get together & forget our tribalism we can stop this. Keep banging the drum @SkySports @btsportfootball @BBCMOTD — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 20, 2021

Joel Glazer won’t turn easily! Jurgen Klopp and the senior players could turn FSGMan City most likely to crack. This isn’t for them! The other 3 will follow the lead of others — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

Football is nothing without fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/D4GXQNYGEe — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) April 20, 2021

Removing the ‘big six’, Wolves declared themselves 2019 Premier League champions.

It's probably too late for a parade 🏆🥳 pic.twitter.com/qEc24zBb7l — Wolves (@Wolves) April 20, 2021

On behalf of the 2014/15 champions, we would like to extend our congratulations to you 🤝 https://t.co/3eQO4GXYJV — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 20, 2021

Grimsby’s recruitment drive continued.

A 𝘽𝙄𝙂 thank you to those who have surrendered their 'Big 6' shirts in return of a #GTFC shirt 👏🏽 We will continue this until 4pm on Friday. 😍 The #GTFC club shop will also be 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 surrendered shirts with Town memorabilia to be donated to Africa pic.twitter.com/brGCLMr9Y7 — Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) April 20, 2021

Jose Mourinho remembered happier times.

Sergio Reguilon wished him well.

Room-mates…

John Barnes showed he has lost none of his rapping skills.

Remember the @officialbarnesy rap from the 90s? Well he's back performing it, to tell you why you should sign up, step up and sock up for Guide Dogs this May 👉 https://t.co/lBKYoj01kL [Video of footballing legend, John Barnes, looking at the camera, performing a rap] pic.twitter.com/ai9ar1FbFx — Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) April 20, 2021

Manchester City recalled Phil Foden’s first Premier League goal, on this day two years ago.

Leeds’ players loved their draw with Liverpool.

This group has no limits and we are showing it. Happy to achieve my first goal in the @premierleague and to get a point against a great team. Let's keep working!MOT Este grupo no tiene límite y lo está demostrando. Feliz por mi primer gol y por el punto ante un gran equipo. pic.twitter.com/cYeyzX2pCS — Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) April 20, 2021

New interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason got to work.

Boxing

The Hearns kept it in the family.

Today is a major day for our family as my dad steps aside as Chairman of Matchroom Sport and I take up the role. Anyone that knows me is well aware of what Matchroom means to me and our family. I look forward to continuing the global growth of this astonishing family business 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hCTquWYpVy — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) April 20, 2021

Oleksandr Usyk looked in peak condition.

Ricky Hatton was keeping fit too.

5k tone done today. A workout a day keeps hitmans belly away.👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/YxzXMD1RwD — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) April 20, 2021

Formula One

Lando Norris was still on cloud nine after his podium finish at Imola.

The Set Up VS. The Shot pic.twitter.com/PZDpXDPs4s — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 20, 2021

Carlos Sainz was delighted with his fifth-placed finish on Sunday.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen got fuelled up.

Back in action this evening where I play @GaryAnderson180 . Always a great game playing Gary. Now off to order some food, but what to have? Nando’s or Wagamama’s 🤔🤔 Thank you for all the messages after last night 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/ysthjMMCkM — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) April 20, 2021

Raymond Van Barneveld celebrated his birthday.