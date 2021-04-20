Swindon grab much-needed win as Brett Pitman haunts Portsmouth

Brett Pitman scored twice against his former club as Swindon kept their slim hopes of League One survival alive with a 3-1 win over Portsmouth.

The 33-year-old gave Swindon a first-half lead before doubling the advantage from the penalty spot.

Ronan Curtis gave Portsmouth hope when he pulled one back nine minutes from time but Tyler Smith wrapped it up for the hosts in stoppage time.

Pitman put Swindon ahead in the 18th minute when Jack Payne was given a little too much space on the right edge of the box and pulled the ball back to Town’s leading scorer, who switched the ball from left to right foot and rifled home.

Pitman extended the advantage after 61 minutes from the spot after Smith was brought down.

John Marquis and Marcus Harness went close for Pompey before they pulled one back when Curtis latched onto a Marquis pass and beat Lee Camp.

But they could not find an equaliser and Smith finished low into the bottom corner to secure the points for Town.