Oldham continue fine scoring form to secure their League Two survival

League Two’s leading marksmen Oldham made it 15 goals from their last four games to end any mathematical threat of relegation at Harrogate.

Alfie McCalmont, Dylan Bahamboula and George Blackwood all netted in a 3-0 victory that saw Keith Curle’s men also leapfrog their hosts in the table.

The visitors forged ahead after seven minutes when a short corner routine with Callum Whelan saw Nicky Adams swing the ball in from the right and, after the ball was cleared to on-loan Leeds midfielder McCalmont on the edge of the box, he thumped a shot in off the underside of the bar for his 10th goal of the season.

Two excellent reflex saves by Joe Cracknell to deny Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Conor McAleny prevented the visitors from extending their lead before the break.

But it only took 35 seconds after the restart for the Latics to add a second goal when right-back Harry Clarke’s blistering run ended with a powerful drive that Cracknell could only parry to Congo international Bahamboula, who kept his composure to sidestep the Harrogate keeper and blast in from seven yards.

Worse was to follow for Cracknell after 75 minutes when his attempted clearance was charged down by substitute Blackwood and ricocheted into the unguarded net.