Tom Conlon at the double as Barrow are beaten by Port Vale

Barrow missed the chance to confirm League Two survival following a 2-0 defeat at home to Port Vale.

Tom Conlon gave Vale a half-time lead after hitting a wonder goal from just inside the Barrow half.

And he made the game safe with a close range finish with 14 minutes to play.

The Bluebirds now need just one point from their final four fixtures to seal safety.

Jason Taylor and Bobby Thomas both failed to find the target as Barrow started well.

Joel Dixon saved from Christian Montano during a one-on-one after 17 minutes.

Conlon fired Vale ahead with a stunning volley from the edge of the centre circle after he spotted Dixon off his line on 30 minutes.

Barrow’s Tom Beadling had shouts for a penalty waved away two minutes into stoppage time after going down under a challenge, and Patrick Brough fired a volley over just after the hour mark, before Dixon saved from Conlon.

But there was nothing he could do to prevent Conlon wrapping up the points following a Vale counter-attack on 76 minutes.