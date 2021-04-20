Xisco Munoz proud after Watford pick up big win over Norwich

Watford manager Xisco Munoz felt his side had done themselves proud by beating Championship leaders Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road to boost their chances of joining the Canaries in the Premier League next season.

Dan Gosling’s 57th-minute goal earned the Hornets a deserved win that took them to within five points of their promoted hosts and more importantly nine clear of third-placed Swansea.

“Congratulations to the players for this amazing result,” he said.

“Norwich are a very good side and we have now beaten them twice this season, which is very important for us. It was a good performance and I thought it was a deserved win.

“I have every confidence in the ability of this squad – all 24 players can do a good job.

“Tom Cleverley came in tonight after six games out and put in an excellent performance, that shows the strength of the squad – and there is also great team spirit in the group.

“Everyone is moving in the right direction, everyone is working hard. There is big confidence in the team.”

Watford could clinch promotion on Saturday if they beat Millwall at Vicarage Road but Munoz is keeping his feet firmly on the ground with three games remaining.

He added: “We are very pleased with this result but we have to stay 100 per cent focused. We now have time to rest and then prepare for our next game and make sure we are ready for that.”

Norwich manager Daniel Farke had few complaints about the result.

“It was not our best game of the season although the performance would have been good enough to take points against many sides in this league,” he said.

“But it was not enough against a highly motivated Watford side. If you are not at your top level against them it will always be difficult. You have to respect their quality and congratulate them on the win.

“It was a game decided by fine margins, little details – they got their goal and then they calmed the game down and defended very well.

“It was difficult after playing 75 minutes with 10 men against Bournemouth on Saturday and not being able to make the changes I would have liked – but I am not using that as an excuse.

“What we need to do now is make sure we get the points we need to win the title. We have some tough games to play but we are still five points clear and in a strong position.”