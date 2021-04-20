Dion Charles penalty brace guides Accrington to victory

Dion Charles scored two penalties as Accrington secured a 2-1 Sky Bet League One win over Doncaster.

Both teams have fallen out of the play-off picture with poor recent runs but Stanley grabbed the win late on.

Stanley dominated from the off, Rovers goalkeeper Elleray Balcombe saving from Charles and the striker also had an effort cleared off the line.

Balcombe denied Sean McConville and Matt Butcher before, on 41 minutes, Joe Wright tripped McConville in the area and top scorer Charles sent Balcombe the wrong way.

Stanley continued on the front foot after the break, Adam Phillips volleying over and Charles firing wide.

However they were made to pay for missed chances on 76 minutes when Fejirii Okenabirhie fed substitute striker Tyreece John-Jules and he fired low into the bottom of the net.

John-Jules should have doubled his tally on 82 minutes when he got the ball with only Toby Savin to beat but the Reds keeper superbly denied him.

Then, in stoppage time, Balcombe brought down McConville after failing to hold onto an Adam Phillips free-kick and Charles slotted home his 20th goal of the campaign.