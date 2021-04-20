Peter Kioso bags a brace for Northampton as Ipswich fail to score again

Northampton kept their survival hopes alive with an impressive 3-0 victory over Ipswich.

Peter Kioso scored twice in the first half and Ryan Watson’s ninth of the season late on secured victory as Ipswich failed to score for the fifth game in a row.

Gwion Edwards struck a post from distance early on but Ipswich found themselves behind after eight minutes when Kioso turned in Joseph Mills’ corner.

Stephen Ward’s superb block prevented Caleb Chukwuemeka making it 2-0 before Thomas Holy saved from Ryan Watson and Mark McGuinness cleared Joseph Mills’ shot off the line.

But Northampton had their second goal in the 32nd minute and it was a repeat of the opener as Mills’ corner was nodded home by Kioso.

Mills nearly had a third assist when his cross was glanced just wide by Jones before Kane Vincent-Young missed a great chance for Ipswich at the start of the second half and Ollie Hawkins also headed narrowly wide.

Northampton’s fifth victory from their last seven home games was confirmed by Watson’s 84th-minute finish from distance.