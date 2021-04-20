Survival hopes remain for Wednesday thanks to Windass

A first-half goal from Josh Windass gave Sheffield Wednesday a vital 1-0 victory over Blackburn to keep their survival hopes alive.
With fellow strugglers Derby losing at Preston, it was a good night for Wednesday in their battle to beat the drop.
Former Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes returned to Wednesday’s starting line-up, replacing Callum Paterson, while Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray made five changes to his side.
The first effort on goal came from Blackburn’s Tom Trybull, whose long-range shot forced Keiren Westwood to get down low to save.
Wednesday’s Kadeem Harris then fired in a shot from just outside the area which was straight at Thomas Kaminski.
Following a good counter-attack from the visitors, Adam Armstrong pulled the ball back to Sam Gallagher, who scuffed his shot wide.
A Harris cross picked out Windass, but his volley went well over.
Blackburn threatened again when a cross from Barry Douglas picked out Joe Rothwell whose header was saved by Westwood.
Windass put the hosts ahead eight minutes before the break with a deflected shot after being set up by Harris.
Wednesday posed further problems for the opposition defence in the closing stages of the half, firstly when Barry Bannan’s free-kick found Tom Lees, who volleyed over.
Then Adam Reach saw his firm drive saved by Kaminski with Windass’ follow-up blocked by Darragh Lenihan.
Wednesday carried on from where they left off at the start of the second half with Liam Palmer putting a shot wide and Bannan’s free-kick picking out Julian Borner, who put his close-range header off-target.
When Corry Evans threatened to find a way through for the visitors, Lees timed his challenge inside the area to perfection to dispossess him.
Mowbray made a quadruple substitution midway through the second half, sending on Stuart Downing, Lewis Travis, Ben Brereton and John Buckley.
As Wednesday went in search of a second goal, Palmer fired in a shot on goal which was saved by Kaminski.
Buckley failed to capitalise on a great chance to equalise, shooting straight at Westwood after Armstrong squared the ball to him inside the area.
A volley from Borner, following a Bannan corner, forced a good save from Kaminski.
With the Wednesday players looking to run the clock down, Armstrong tried a stoppage-time shot which was deflected wide.
If Wednesday can build on this result, their survival fight could yet go down to the wire with a trip to Derby on the final day of the season looming.
