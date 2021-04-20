Eoin Doyle gets Bolton’s promotion charge back on track

Bolton reignited their promotion charge with a crucial 1-0 victory over Carlisle at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Eoin Doyle scored the game’s only goal in the 28th minute with an instinctive finish after a fiercely hit long-range shot from Dapo Afolayan struck the post.

It was the perfect response from Ian Evatt’s men after they were surprisingly beaten by bottom club Grimsby on Saturday.

Carlisle, playing at the University of Bolton Stadium for the first time ever and without a win in Bolton for 44 years, made a bright start with Josh Kayode heading just wide from a dangerous Callum Guy cross.

Both Lloyd Isgrove and Doyle saw shots blocked in quick succession as Bolton started to control play before Doyle opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season.

Carlisle bossed the second half as they went in desperate search of an equaliser but the closest they came to scoring was when Kayode narrowly failed to get a touch on Omari Patrick’s teasing cross with 14 minutes left.