George Lloyd effort enough as title contenders Cheltenham edge Stevenage

George Lloyd’s classy first-half finish was enough to earn Cheltenham a narrow 1-0 League Two win at Stevenage and keep their title push on track with four to play.

Lloyd brought down a ball in from the right from Conor Thomas with his chest and calmly beat Jamie Cumming for his second league goal of the campaign two minutes before the break.

Cheltenham deserved their half-time advantage, creating the clearer chances at the Lamex Stadium.

A header from Sean Long after Chris Hussey’s corner hit the side-netting and a long-range drive from Liam Sercombe was turned over the crossbar by Cumming.

But Michael Duff’s side were forced to defend for much of the second period as Stevenage searched for a leveller.

Remeao Hutton’s cross fell to substitute Jack Aitchison, who saw his shot blocked by a lunging Charlie Raglan in the 55th minute.

For all their territorial dominance, Alex Revell’s men could not find a way through and Cheltenham claimed their first Football League victory at Stevenage at the sixth attempt to sit strong in second.