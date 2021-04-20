Tranmere in automatic hunt as Paudie O’Connor own goal gives them Bradford win

Fifth-placed Tranmere improved their chances of automatic promotion after ending their run of seven matches without a win with a 1-0 victory at Bradford.

The result leaves them four points behind the third automatic place with three matches to play.

It was Bradford’s third defeat in eight days and all but ends their outside hopes of a play-off place.

Tranmere’s winning goal came in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half when Danny Lloyd’s cross from the left was turned into his own net by Bradford captain, defender Paudie O’Connor, who wrong footed keeper Sam Hornby.

Earlier, both sides produced lots of endeavour without creating many clear-cut chances. Bradford left back Conor Wood saw his 30-yard shot deflected for a corner, winger Ollie Crankshaw’s right-footed shot flew over the angle of the post and crossbar and Andy Cook shot straight at keeper Joe Murphy.

For Tranmere, Kieron Morris fired narrowly over from just outside the penalty area while Kaiyne Woolery went close with a header at the near post from Liam Feeney’s cross five minutes before the winner.

Bradford enjoyed the bulk of possession in the second half but created few clear cut chances against a strong visiting defence.