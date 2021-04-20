Derek Adams praises Morecambe players after victory against Grimsby

Derek Adams heaped praise on Morecambe after they kept tabs on automatic promotion with a 3-0 victory that leaves Grimsby on the brink of League Two relegation.

Quickfire goals from Cole Stockton and Yann Songo’o midway through the first half put the Shrimps in control, before Grimsby substitute Luke Waterfall turned into his own net 10 minutes from time.

In a game that featured few genuine chances, Morecambe controlled play and were clinical with the opportunities that did come their way.

Stockton beat the offside trap and held his nerve with a calm finish after teaming up with Aaron Wildig, who also provided the next goalscoring opportunity.

Five minutes later Wildige crossed in from the left-hand side and Sango’o added the final touch, amid claims for offside, from inside the six-yard box.

Grimsby pushed and probed for a response as captain Lenell John-Lewis was denied by Kyle Letheren either side of the break.

At the other end, Stockton had one cleared off the line by Rollin Menayese upon the restart, before Waterfall’s late own goal rubber-stamped the result.

Adams said: “It was never going to be easy. Grimsby had a very good win at home to Bolton – but tonight it was difficult for them, because we were very good.

“We were very good in shape, but we passed the ball and got in behind them. When we do that, we are always going to create chances.

“On the night we were very strong, very commanding and we deserved the victory.

“We have always got to be delighted with a 3-0 victory and another three points. It’s another clean sheet that helps us add another three goals to our goal difference.

“Those three points were massive tonight, we have got three games to go and we’ve just got to keep on going. We have closed the gap at the top of the table.

“We’ve got Bolton on Saturday and that’s going to be a big game for both clubs.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst could not hide his disappointment following on from the win over Bolton.

He said: “Saturday maybe got everyone’s hopes up, but there were no guarantees what would happen tonight.

“If I’m brutally honest, I had my concerns. We had a couple of players missing.

“You could see that we missed them. I’m not saying that it would have been a totally different story, but we started very poorly tonight and that made it difficult.

“The second goal was offside. It’s very marginal, but he was offside. That doesn’t help.

“When they went 2-0 up, what we did encounter is a team that has got a good spirit, they are organised and have players that have that experience.

“They know their jobs well and they are clearly flying high with that confidence.”