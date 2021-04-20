Hull take step towards promotion as Josh Magennis earns draw with Sunderland

Hull are within touching distance of automatic promotion after a 2-2 draw with third-placed Sunderland.

An immediate return to the Championship can be secured with victory over Lincoln on Saturday after Josh Magennis’ goals twice dragged City back to parity.

Sunderland took the lead on 10 minutes after Jordan Jones – moments after having struck the crossbar with a header – expertly volleyed home Lynden Gooch’s cross.

Magennis equalised 18 minutes later when he converted Mallik Wilks’ delivery with a smart glancing header.

Hull were once again up against it after Grant Leadbitter scored a 34th-minute penalty after Callum Elder was controversially adjudged to have handled Gooch’s flicked attempt at a cross.

Sunderland were the better side in the first half but Hull offered much more in the final third after the restart.

And they scored the second goal their attacking vigour deserved with another smart Magennis header from Wilks’ right-sided cross after 64 minutes.

Sunderland, though, could still have won it when substitute Aiden O’Brien hit the crossbar with a header at the death.