Mark Bonner delighted as League Two leaders Cambridge edge closer to promotion

Mark Bonner was on top of the world as leaders Cambridge moved one step nearer automatic promotion from League Two.

The U’s head coach had watched his side collect their 12th away win of the season as they beat Leyton Orient 4-2.

Joe Ironside scored twice for the U’s with Shilow Tracey and Paul Mullin (penalty) also on the scoresheet, whilst Orient replied through Dan Kemp and an own goal by Declan Drysdale.

“I am really pleased with the win and when we perform like we did, you give yourself every chance of winning the game,” he said.

“I really enjoyed watching us, I really enjoyed watching the game where two teams really attacked it and were chasing something. I thought it made for an absolute belter of a game.

“To come away from home and play the form team in the league and win a game and score four goals at a time when there could be tension was credit to our players.

“They look liked they were enjoying it and attacking the game which is exactly what we’ve asked them to do.

”There were moments tonight when I thought we were excellent. There is a real motivation in the team.

“We want to keep going and keep trying to deliver performances to that level (of tonight).

“We’ve won a lot of games away from home and people ask what we put that down to but I think it’s just being a good team.”

Meanwhile the defeat proved a serious blow to Orient’s own play-off hopes as they are now four points outside the top seven and have played a game more than their close rivals.

Their interim head coach Jobi McAnuff said: “From my point of view I have a lot of admiration for the way Cambridge play.

“They have a lot of intensity and two big lads up top who are a real handful, but having said all that, I felt we went toe to toe with them particularly in the first half but we conceded some poor goals.

“We started well and despite conceding we came back into it and I felt we were worthy of being level at half-time – but again it’s poor goals.

“It’s not magical what they have come up with and it really was a case of us shooting ourselves in the foot and you cannot get away from the errors we made.

“The reasons these teams are up there is because they take their chances when presented to them and unfortunately for us we got punished.

“Their centre-forwards were robust to say the least and I won’t focus too much on the referee’s performance as that wasn’t the reason we lost the game.”