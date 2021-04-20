Jimmy Ball says ‘anything can happen’ as Forest Green aim to finish strongly

Forest Green’s interim boss Jimmy Ball insisted automatic promotion is still on with four games to go following their goalless draw against play-off rivals Exeter.

Ball, son of England World Cup winner Alan, made it a win and a draw in his opening games since replacing Mark Cooper last week.

“I think a point was fair,” said Ball.

“In the first half you would’ve had us on top, but both teams know they’ve been in one. Two good teams have had a dust up tonight, but you take it and move on.

“Defensively I thought we were different class against the league’s top scorers.”

With four games of the regular season to go, Rovers remain anchored inside the play-off places in sixth, and Ball believes anything is possible as his side enter the final stretch.

He added: “There are twelve points to play for. Anything can happen. If we’re not promoted automatically, we’ll go to Wembley.

“If we keep creating the chances we are, we’re going to win games.

“That’s four points from two games for me. We’ve got a lot of spirit back and the lads are giving everything for each other.”

Rovers started the game brightly – Ebou Adams forced a save off the boot of Jokull Andresson inside the opening 10 minutes and Aaron Collins fizzed wide of the mark.

Exeter survived a penalty appeal in the 25th minute, with Lewis Page seemingly swatting the ball away with his hand following a charged-down Kane Wilson shot.

On the cusp of the break, Rovers’ Dom Bernard took a tumble under a challenge but protests were ignored by former Premier League referee Bobby Madley.

Pierce Sweeney missed a free header straight after the break, nodding wide from a Matt Jay corner.

Exeter were bossing the game, with Jay forcing Luke McGee to save with his feet.

However, Rovers nearly broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, with substitute Jayden Richardson clattering the underside of the Exeter bar from just inside the box.

Exeter are now three points outside the top seven in eighth and one place behind Newport, who they welcome on Saturday.

And Grecians boss Matt Taylor insists that game is now a must-win.

He said: “We’re stumbling at the moment and can’t quite get there. We now have to reset, but it’s difficult when you can’t do much work on the training ground.

“The big plus was staying in the game in the first half because it could’ve been a lot worse.

“But the boys have given everything and they’re out on their feet.

“We were off the pace in the first half. We improved in the second half and could’ve won the game. We were second best in our individual battles in the early part of the game.

“Newport on Saturday is now a must-win game.”