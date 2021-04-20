Torquay keep pace with National League leaders thanks to win over Woking

Torquay kept themselves within a point of the National League summit with a 2-0 win at Woking.

Quickfire first-half goals from Scott Boden and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans were enough to seal three points for Gary Johnson’s side.

Boden found the unguarded net after a collision between goalkeeper Craig Ross and defender Kyran Lofthouse in the 14th minute and just 60 seconds later, another defensive error from Ben Gerring presented Lemonheigh-Evans with a one-on-one chance and he doubled the lead.

Matt Buse and Jake Andrews went close to a third before half-time, as did Adam Randell and Lemonheigh-Evans after the interval, while Kane Ferdinand gave Gulls keeper Lucas Covolan his only serious test at the other end.

The result leaves Torquay alongside Sutton on 66 points, behind leaders Hartlepool on 67.