Michael Appleton says Lincoln should have won by more against Burton

Michael Appleton felt Lincoln should have won more convincingly after Timothy Eyoma’s first professional goal sealed a third straight win for the Imps as they beat Burton 1-0.

The goal came from a quickly taken set-piece and the Imps boss was delighted to see the Spurs loanee on the scoresheet.

“It was a little bit more hard fought than it needed to be” Appleton said.

“I thought in the first half we were outstanding at times. Some of our passing and movement was really good to watch.

“The only real disappointment is that we weren’t two or three goals to the good.”

On the goal, Appleton added: “It was quick thinking in terms of taking a quick one.

“Tayo (Edun) had put the ball into a wonderful area but it’s great for TJ because his performances at centre-half, he has done ever so well and his general play as well as his goal tonight were excellent.”

A third straight win and clean sheet for the Imps pleased Appleton, who paid tribute to a defence which has seem several changes in recent weeks.

“There has been a lot of chopping and changing but they have done everything that has been asked of them,” he added.

“The last 10 or 15 minutes it felt like Saturday was a dress rehearsal for tonight.

“We had to defend crosses into the box and even if we didn’t win the first ball we had players around to get the second one which was really pleasing to see.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left to rue his side conceding from a set-piece, an area which has been a recent strength for the Brewers.

“It hurts because normally of late we have been really good with the set-pieces” he reflected.

“First half they had the better of us. They passed the ball and kept it better than us.

“We stretched the pitch a little bit too much. Second half we changed it tactically with more of two in advance and they had no way out and we deserved at least a goal and a draw out of it.

“Second half there was only one team in it. I am very proud of my players how they played second half. Of course we can be better here or there with the ball but that is a process but they have done really well.”

Hasselbaink was adamant his side should have had a penalty when substitute Joe Powell was bundled over in the penalty area but referee Josh Smith waved away strong claims.

“We deserve a penalty” said Hasselbaink “I have seen it back and it is a blatant penalty. The boy pushed Joe Powell and he falls on top of him.

“Why that is not a penalty I don’t know. I just don’t understand it.”