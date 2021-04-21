Director of football Marcel Brands signs new long-term contract at Everton

Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands has signed a three-year contract extension.

The Dutchman, who arrived at Goodison Park in June 2018 and joined the club’s board the following January, believes progress is being made and he has an important summer ahead in supporting manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

“Everton is a very special football club and a club with clear and exciting ambitions,” he said.

“We are making good progress and I believe we have everything in place for us to be successful.

“I am delighted to continue to work alongside such supportive and ambitious colleagues on our board and executive team and this, together with such a talented manager and supportive owner and chairman, puts us in a really strong position for the future.”

Brands was praised for his work so far by chairman Bill Kenwright.

“There hasn’t really been any doubt for some time that Marcel and I would sit down and agree a new contract,” he said.

“As well as being terrific at his job, Marcel has an excellent working relationship with Carlo and with our CEO Denise (Barrett-Baxendale) and myself and it was important to maintain the structure and stability we have put in place over recent years.

“(Majority shareholder) Farhad (Moshiri) and I both wish our leadership team success and happiness as we all work together to build an exciting future for our great club.”