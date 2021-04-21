Dom Sibley set for spell out with broken finger

England batsman Dom Sibley will miss Warwickshire’s next two matches at least due to a broken finger.

Sibley was hoping to find form in the early part of the domestic season after a challenging winter on the sub-continent but has seen those plans interrupted by injury.

The opener sustained a blow while fielding against Nottinghamshire and was unable to bat in the match. Now he will miss this week’s home match against Essex and the subsequent visit to Durham, before further assessment.

Apr 22-25: Warwickshire v Essex (Edgbaston)

Apr 29-May 2: Durham v Warwickshire (Chester-le-Street)

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Dom Sibley is set to miss Warwickshire’s next two LV= Insurance County Championship matches after scans revealed that he has fractured his right middle finger. The ECB and Warwickshire medical teams will review Sibley at the end of the month and will then take a view on his return to playing.”

Sibley will soon be working with one of England most successful top-order run-scorers of recent times, with Jonathan Trott returning to Edgbaston as a coaching consultant.

Trott spent 15 years with the club as a player, winning five trophies before retiring in 2018.

He has since spent time with the England side as a batting mentor, most recently on the Test tour on India, and applied for the full-time role which ultimately went to Marcus Trescothick.

Having previously cut his teeth in a backroom role at Kent, the 39-year-old has rejoined the Bears under their new head coach Mark Robinson.

Trott said: “It means a huge amount to me to return to Warwickshire, in this new role as a consultant.

“There’s a lot of talented players in the squad, some of whom I know well from my time within the playing ranks. I’m very excited to have this opportunity and to hopefully supporting the Bears on our journey to becoming a team that consistently challenges for trophies again.”

Director of cricket Paul Farbrace added: “Jonathan knows exactly what it takes to win trophies with Warwickshire and England.

“He will be a great support and mentor to the players and he could play a significant role in developing several members of the squad. “