Leam Richardson rewarded with full-time Wigan job after impressing new owners

Leam Richardson has been appointed Wigan’s permanent manager after impressing the new owners while in interim charge.

The 41-year-old was in his second spell as caretaker boss having assumed control after Paul Cook resigned last August and then when John Sheridan quit for Swindon the following November.

Phoenix 2021 completed its purchase of the club late last month and has seen enough to give Richardson, who has secured 40 points from his 31 matches in charge, the job full-time.

“In Leam, this club is fortunate to have an excellent coach, a strong leader and most importantly a person full of integrity – we’re delighted he believes in our vision and wants to lead the club into a bright future,” said chief executive Mal Brannigan.

“Many of the staff and players I speak to talk about the inspiration and motivation Leam has provided to them during this challenging period.

“Leam will be the first to say that nothing has been achieved yet this season and I know his immediate focus will be on preparing the team for Saturday’s match with Burton Albion.”