Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Aston Villa have reportedly thrown their hat in the ring for out-of-favour Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. According to the Birmingham Mail, the Lions are eager to link back up with the 23-year-old, who played a key role in their Premier League promotion while on loan there in 2019. Leicester and West Ham are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Manchester United could be closing in on their long-time target Raphael Varane. The Manchester Evening News, citing Sky Germany, says Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement to bring in Bayern Munich’s David Alaba at the end of the season, which could in turn open the window for United to make a summer move for the 23-year-old defender.

Mark Warburton looks set to sign a new contract with Queens Park Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Sun reports QPR manager Mark Warburton is close to agreeing on an improved new deal. Club bosses are believed to be thrilled with the team’s performances under Warburton this year, while he has said he is happy with his position at the club.

Millwall are reportedly eager to make defender Scott Malone‘s loan stay a permanent one. According to the South London Press, club bosses have engaged talks with the 30-year-old about keeping him long-term once his contract with Derby expires in the summer.

Social media round-up

Jose Mourinho wanted by Valencia as new boss after Tottenham axe https://t.co/GOtQ8ftPmY — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 22, 2021

Sergio Aguero ‘very close’ to Barcelona move with a deal 'imminent' https://t.co/K6BhGAuEH4 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 21, 2021

Players to watch

Gabriel Menino: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham are all monitoring the Palmeiras midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

Nuno Tavares: Burnley and Newcastle may be preparing a move for the Benfica defender, says Portuguese newspaper Record.