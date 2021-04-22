Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s bout with Tyson Fury is ‘as done as it can be’

Eddie Hearn revealed the highly-anticipated heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is “as done as it can be” before the promoter added the fight is “100 per cent happening”.

A blockbuster bout between the two Britons who hold all four major world titles in boxing’s blue riband division – Joshua is the WBA, IBF and WBO champion while Fury has the WBC crown – is inching closer to being confirmed.

Both parties seem aligned on the contest happening in late July or possibly early August at an indoor arena in front of 20,000 fans, with Saudi Arabia the frontrunner to stage the event.

Eddie Hearn, left, claimed the fight between Anthony Joshua, right, and Tyson Fury is “100 per cent happening” (Steven Paston/PA)

Asked on Wednesday evening if there were any further updates, Hearn said: “Only some more exchanged final drafts, more calls tonight.

“It’s as done as it can be. It’s non-stop at the moment, but it’s happening, it’s 100 per cent happening.”

Both Joshua and Fury have claimed in recent days that the fight will “100 per cent” happen this year and an announcement which would bring an end to months of fevered speculation appears to be drawing ever nearer.

Hearn disclosed on Monday that July 24 is a “rough date” although the first two weekends in August are alternatives, which could lead to a possible clash for Joshua’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken.

As well as overseeing Joshua’s career, McCracken is also GB Boxing performance director and is scheduled to be in Tokyo between July 23 and August 8 for the rearranged Olympics, leaving him with a potentially tricky decision.

Fury, centre, is the WBC heavyweight champion (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hearn said earlier this week: “I know Rob takes his position very seriously. He loves the job and the kids so it’s not ideal but we can’t move it a couple of weeks either side. Someone is spending a lot of money so we have to go whenever they say.

“We haven’t finalised an exact date, July 24 is the rough date but it may leak into early August but no later than that. It’s impossible to schedule anything without clashing with something.

“I know AJ and Rob have been talking accordingly so I am sure they will work it out.

“The date we get given is when the fight takes place and the guys know it will be around the Olympics, it could be inappropriate but it is the biggest fight in boxing and the biggest moment in AJ’s career. We have to work it out.”