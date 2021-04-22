Dominik Frieser doubtful for Barnsley’s clash with Rotherham

Barnsley look set to be without striker Dominik Frieser for the visit of Rotherham.

Frieser suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield which strengthened the Reds’ play-off ambitions.

Daryl Dike replaced him in West Yorkshire and will likely start against the Millers with Barnsley waiting on the result of a scan.

Midfielder Herbie Kane and defenders Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (knee) continue to work their way back towards fitness.

Rotherham are hoping to have Matt Crooks available.

The midfielder was sent off in Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough, but the club are appealing against the decision.

Joe Mattock is set to miss out after aggravating an ankle injury on his first appearance since December against Boro while fellow defender Clark Robertson’s Achilles injury also looks like keeping him out at Oakwell.

Shaun MacDonald should be fit after missing the Boro game while fellow midfielder Lewis Wing is also available again after being ineligible against his parent club.