Lincoln aiming to slow Hull’s promotion march

Lincoln will attempt to keep up their late automatic promotion push as table-topping Hull look for the victory that will take them back to the Championship.

Michael Appleton’s Imps lie fourth in the League One standings and are 11 points behind the leaders, albeit they boast two games in hand on the Tigers.

Jorge Grant returned to the matchday squad in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Burton – a match Liam Bridcutt, Tom Hopper, Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson missed.

Appleton’s only change to the starting line-up against the Brewers saw James Jones come in for the injured Cohen Bramall.

Hull manager Grant McCann will be close to full strength as his side look to seal promotion at Sincil Bank.

George Honeyman returned from a knock in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

McCann expects the influential midfielder to be fine for Saturday’s match, while Reece Burke was on the bench in midweek after a month out with a calf complaint.

Skipper Richie Smallwood is building fitness after a knee injury, having made substitute appearances in Hull’s last two matches.