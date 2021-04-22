Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher absent against Wednesday

Middlesbrough strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will not feature against Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that the out-of-contract duo will not train with or play for Boro again as their existing deals run down.

Defender Hayden Coulson was due to start Wednesday night’s 2-1 win at struggling Rotherham, but had to withdraw through illness, and although a Covid-19 test proved negative, he remains a doubt.

Grant Hall had stitches put into a cut close to his eye during that game and will be assessed, while Djed Spence is nursing a groin problem. Darnell Fisher also sat out against the Millers through injury, and Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier continue to work their way back to fitness.

Wednesday assistant Jamie Smith and first-team coach Paul Williams will be in charge once again as manager Darren Moore continues his recovery from pneumonia, and illness has had an impact on the squad too.

Striker Elias Kachunga and midfielder Izzy Brown both missed Tuesday night’s win over Blackburn after reporting unwell over the weekend.

Frontman Josh Windass is a doubt after complaining of discomfort in his calf after the midweek fixture.

However Joost Van Aken, who also sat out against Rovers, did so as a precaution after experiencing a minor muscle problem, and he is not expected to absent for any significant length of time, while fellow defender Chey Dunkley is also close to a return.