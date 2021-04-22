Celtic striker Patryk Klimala completes transfer to New York Red Bulls

Polish forward Patryk Klimala has completed his transfer from Celtic to New York Red Bulls.
The 22-year-old striker joined Celtic from Jagiellonia in January 2020 and scored three goals in 28 appearances, all but five coming off the bench.
A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic thanks Patryk for his contribution to the club and wishes him every success in the future.”
Celtic are reported to be recouping the £3.5million fee they paid for the Poland Under-21 international.
