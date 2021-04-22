Omar Beckles back in contention for Crewe against Rochdale

Crewe boss David Artell will have defender Omar Beckles back at his disposal for Saturday’s League One clash with Rochdale.

Beckles missed the 2-0 midweek victory at Fleetwood through suspension after being sent off for a professional foul at Wigan on Saturday, but has now served his one-match ban.

On-loan Middlesbrough central defender Nathan Wood could yet make it after being forced off at Fleetwood with a dead leg.

However, Luke Offord is likely to be unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury in midweek, and Donervon Daniels, who replaced him, will hope to continue.

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy could field the same team for the fourth successive game after recording three back-to-back victories to boost the club’s survival hopes.

Barry-Murphy reported no fresh concerns after Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Blackpool, but striker Stephen Humphrys (hamstring) and midfielder Jimmy Ryan (knee) are struggling for fitness.

Frontman Abraham Odoh is close to a return from a hip injury, but Brighton loanee Haydon Roberts (hamstring) will not play again this season.

Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu may have to make do with a seat on the bench for the sixth game on the trot with Jay Lynch currently the man in possession.