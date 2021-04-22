John O’Sullivan sidelined as Morecambe host promotion-rivals Bolton

Morecambe wideman John O’Sullivan will miss the visit of promotion-rivals Bolton after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

O’Sullivan sat out the 3-0 midweek win at Grimsby after suffering a hamstring injury at Oldham last weekend, and it has now been confirmed the Irishman will play no further part in the Shrimps’ campaign.

Jordan Slew had already been sidelined for Morecambe’s promotion run-in with a broken leg.

Teenager Freddie Price is set to be involved again after being handed his full league debut at Grimsby.

Bolton, one place and one point above Morecambe in third, have been boosted by fitness updates on Antoni Sarcevic and Declan John.

Skipper Sarcevic returns to the squad after missing eight games with a hamstring injury.

John limped off during the second half of Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Carlisle with a swollen knee and Harry Brockbank had looked set to deputise for the Wales defender.

But Bolton are hopeful John could still feature at the Mazuma Stadium with boss Ian Evatt saying it is “more of a dead leg than anything else”.