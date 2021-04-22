Scunthorpe face injury headache with survival in sight against Walsall

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox has several injury concerns ahead of a visit from fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Walsall.

Right-back Jai Rowe is a fresh doubt after coming off with a sore knee in the 3-0 midweek loss at Mansfield, the Iron’s third consecutive defeat.

Fellow defenders Harrison McGahey (quad) and Jacob Bedeau (concussion) will also be checked as Cox contends with what he says is a congested treatment room.

A win would secure Scunthorpe’s EFL status and the Iron were boosted by the return of Ryan Loft at Mansfield after the eight-goal striker had missed three games with a groin injury.

Walsall interim boss Brian Dutton is set to ring the changes after admitting he was “boiling up inside” following Tuesday’s home defeat to Salford.

Defender Dan Scarr came off the bench in midweek and is in contention to make his first start since March 12 following a calf problem.

Alfie Bates, Tyreik Wright and Wes McDonald are also pushing for recalls, while Liam Roberts could take over from Jack Rose in goal.

Rory Holden (knee) looks set to be absent again as Walsall seek to improve on a run of only two wins in 18 games.