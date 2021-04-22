No new selection concerns for Salford ahead of Mansfield clash

Salford boss Gary Bowyer has no new selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Mansfield.

Victory at Walsall on Tuesday evening rekindled the Ammies’ play-off hopes, and Bowyer will hope for more of the same.

Striker Ash Hunter replaced Brandon Thomas-Asante in midweek in the only change to the side which had drawn 0-0 at Tranmere three days earlier.

Bruno Andrade, James Wilson and Darron Gibson continue to work their way back to match fitness.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough is similarly untroubled after seeing his side secure their Football League status with a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe in midweek.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn was a doubt for that game with an ankle injury, but started and lasted 86 minutes before being replaced by Keaton Ward.

Clough made only one change from the 1-0 victory at Stevenage for the clash with the Iron as skipper Ollie Clarke returned in place of Jordan Bowery.

The Stags have won their last two outings and are unbeaten in four, and a return of eight points from a possible 12 has moved them 14 clear of the bottom two.