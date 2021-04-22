Offrande Zanzala faces race to be fit for Carlisle’s clash with Harrogate

Carlisle are hoping striker Offrande Zanzala will be fit for the visit of Harrogate in Sky Bet League Two.

Zanzala was not risked against Bolton in midweek after suffering a leg injury against Port Vale last Saturday.

Manager Chris Beech will also check on Rod McDonald after the defender limped off in the early stages of the loss to Bolton.

Morgan Feeney (foot) and Rhys Bennett (knee) are nearing returns but Brennan Dickenson (knee) is still sidelined.

Harrogate will make a late decision on the fitness of defender Dan Jones.

Jones missed Tuesday defeat by Oldham after suffering a knock in the previous game against Bradford and will be given a fitness test.

Josh March, Simon Power and Aaron Martin remain on the sidelines.

Connor Kirby is also unavailable having joined National League side Altrincham on loan this week.