Aiden McGeady doubtful for Sunderland’s home game with Accrington

Aiden McGeady is rated a 50-50 chance to be fit for Sunderland’s Sky Bet League One game against Accrington.

McGeady missed the midweek draw at Hull with a swollen foot but an x-ray revealed no significant damage.

Defender Tom Flanagan has had orthotics fitted as he bids to recover from a foot problem, while Conor McLaughlin is also training following a hernia.

Jake Vokins has been cleared to train after a heart murmur was assessed by specialists.

Joe Pritchard is back in contention for a return to the Accrington squad for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder made his return from more than a month out in the defeat by AFC Wimbledon earlier this month, but has missed the last three matches.

Defender Joe Maguire is available again after missing the previous two games through illness.

Accrington manager John Coleman may also look to freshen up his starting XI after declining to make any substitutions during the midweek win over Doncaster.