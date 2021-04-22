Jason Demetriou suspended as Southend fight for survival against Leyton Orient

Southend will be without the suspended Jason Demetriou for their must-win clash against Leyton Orient.

Defeat or a draw would confirm the end of Southend’s century-long stay in the Football League following the midweek loss to Essex rivals Colchester.

Midfielder Demetriou was sent off during the second half for a poor challenge and will serve a three-match ban, meaning he can play no further part in the season.

The Shrimpers could, though, potentially call on Timothee Dieng, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Ruel Sotiriou will hope for more game time for Orient.

The forward played his first minutes for two and a half months in the midweek defeat by Cambridge after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ousseynou Cisse was back in the starting line-up on Tuesday after an ankle problem and could keep his place.

Adam Thompson (ankle) and Lee Angol (hamstring) are set to remain sidelined.