Will Grigg back among the goals as MK Dons host Swindon

MK Dons striker Will Grigg will be chasing the goals in Saturday’s League One clash with Swindon, having broken his 10-game drought in the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Daniel Harvie will be a doubt after missing the Rovers clash due to an injury picked up in training.

Midfielder Louis Thompson has missed four matches now due to an unspecified problem, and could miss out again.

Warren O’Hora and Kieran Agard are long-term absentees.

Mathieu Baudry will be fit to feature for Swindon after ongoing hamstring problems.

Caretaker manager Tommy Wright should look to continue the strike partnership between Brett Pitman and Tyler Smith, with the duo sharing the goals in the 3-1 win over Portsmouth.

Ellis Iandolo and Zeki Fryers are both still sidelined with their own hamstring issues.

Dion Conroy is unlikely to be involved as he continues to move past an Achilles injury.