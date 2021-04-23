QPR to check on goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of Norwich clash

QPR will check on goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of Saturday’s match against Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

Dieng was suspended for Tuesday night’s late win over Swansea, but continues to be assessed on the broken nose he suffered when sent off against Middlesbrough. Joe Lumley is on standby to deputise again.

Defender Jordy De Wijs has missed the past two games with his own broken nose, but is expected to rejoin the squad.

Captain Geoff Cameron is closing in on a return from an unspecified fitness issue, while Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Tom Carroll are sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

Norwich could secure the Championship title with victory at Loftus Road, should second-placed Watford slip up against Millwall.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns following the home defeat by the second-placed Hornets on Tuesday night.

Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis is still suspended after being shown a red card in the home loss against Bournemouth, so Xavi Quintilla could fill in again.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is recovering from a hamstring issue, but midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and defender Ben Gibson (ankle) will not be involved again this season.