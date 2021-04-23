Nuno Espirito Santo has ‘no doubts’ over future at Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo has stressed his commitment to Wolves after being linked with the vacant Tottenham job.

The Wolves boss has been installed as an early favourite by the bookmakers to succeed his fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho in north London.

But Nuno, who has been at Molineux since May 2017 and was strongly linked with Arsenal following Unai Emery’s departure in 2019, said: “I have a contract.

“When I sign a contract there is nothing that I can say more.

“It’s my decision to sign a contract and that’s what I want to say.

“When I make a decision like that there’s no doubts in my mind.”

Wolves have had a difficult campaign after two seventh-placed finishes since winning promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2018.

Nuno’s side are in 12th place with six games to play, and beating Burnley at home on Sunday would see them claim three consecutive wins for the first time this season.

But Wolves are again without Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who missed last weekend’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nuno said: “Ruben’s still in isolation. He’s been tested and he’s not allowed yet to join the group.

“It’s strange because he has been off more days than the protocol demands of isolation. It’s hard to understand.

“Respect of course to the health of the players and everybody, but it’s been very tough with the delays of the results and the period of isolations for all teams. It’s creating enormous problems.”

Neves is currently attempting to maintain fitness levels at home as he waits to rejoin the squad.

“Since the first test the concentration of the virus is still higher than what is allowed to rejoin the group,” Nuno said.

“We’ve raised questions saying what is the level because Ruben is OK.

“He’s working by himself at home and we are trying to provide him with what we can in terms of fitness.

“He feels good and we are just waiting for the levels to decrease so he can rejoin us.

“We try to provide fitness sessions (for isolating players) at their own home. Some of them have space and the weather is also helping.

“One of the coaches go there and with proper distance give them a training session, but it’s not the same.”