Leeds without Rodrigo and Raphinha is doubtful for visit of Manchester United

Leeds will be without Rodrigo again and Raphinha remains a big doubt for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Manchester United.

Club-record signing Rodrigo has missed the last two matches due to his latest muscle strain, while Raphinha has not yet been able to train since sustaining a thigh injury in the recent win at Manchester City.

Captain Liam Cooper sits out the second match of his three-game ban following his dismissal at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for the Red Devils’ trip to Elland Road.

The 23-year-old played started against Burnley last weekend but has not trained with the squad this week due to an ongoing foot issue, although manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes he can return to training on Saturday.

Eric Bailly is back in contention after recovering from coronavirus, while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Casilla, Alioski, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Ayling, Berardi, Phillips, Dallas, Shackleton, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Poveda, Costa, Bamford, Gelhardt.

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, De Gea, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Mata, Pogba, Mejbri, Fernandes, James, Diallo, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani