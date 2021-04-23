Jesse Lingard hands West Ham boost ahead of Chelsea clash

Jesse Lingard has been passed fit for West Ham’s showdown with Champions League rivals Chelsea.

The on-loan Manchester United forward limped off at Newcastle last week but the problem was only cramp.

However, West Ham are without Craig Dawson through suspension, while Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are still out injured and Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are doubts.

Mateo Kovacic will miss the clash at London Stadium for the Blues.

The Croatia midfielder continues to struggle with a hamstring problem, and could miss Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Real Madrid too.

Chelsea are otherwise at full strength, with Thomas Tuchel having already confirmed that Edouard Mendy will start in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Mendy, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Palmieri, Gilmour.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Lingard, Martin, Fredericks, Masuaku, Balbuena, Alves, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko, Trott.