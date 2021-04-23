Tommy Wright has a full squad available as Kilmarnock face St Mirren in cup tie

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright has a full squad available for the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with St Mirren at Rugby Park on Monday night.

Killie have recovered form with four wins and a draw in the last five matches in all competitions.

Wright will be looking to take another step forward in a competition he won with St Johnstone in 2014.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hopes to see his injury troubles ease ahead of the trip to Ayrshire.

The Buddies boss is keeping his fingers crossed that a couple of unnamed players could be back in action ahead of facing Killie.

Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Marcus Fraser, Jonathan Obika and Eamonn Brophy have all missed out in recent weeks. Collin Quaner made a surprise return from injury a month ahead of schedule during Wednesday’s win over Ross County but is unlikely to start at Rugby Park. Dylan Reid, 16, will again be absent as he focuses on school exams.