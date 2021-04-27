Tottenham’s players “bottled” Carabao Cup final, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher claims Tottenham “bottled it” in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

The former Liverpool defender accused Tottenham’s players of “lacking courage” and said interim manager Ryan Mason could not be blamed for their performance.

“It’s nothing to do with Ryan Mason at all,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports. “This is a group of players who really lack courage and basically bottled it in the final really.”

Aymeric Laporte, left, scored Manchester City’s winner at Wembley on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham’s 13-year wait for a major trophy continued and Carragher said their meek surrender to City justified their reputation as a team who fail to perform when it matters.

“What I saw under (Mauricio) Pochettino for three or four years was outstanding. What I saw under Harry Redknapp for two or three years was outstanding as well.

“But when Spurs fans get upset, the reason people speak about them in those terms is because of games like this.

“In their last four cup finals, they haven’t scored a goal and this type of performance is why they are stuck with this tag and I can’t argue for them.

“Spurs fans can’t argue for them on the back of this performance and it is on the players, nothing to do with the manager.”

Mason was taking charge of his second game after being installed as caretaker following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Carragher said Tottenham’s players lost their nerve and failed to stick to their game plan, reverting instead to a long-ball game.

“They played like one of the teams who are fighting relegation. That’s what’s embarrassing. Not the manager,” he said.

“Their players didn’t have the courage to take the ball and let their goalkeeper and centre-backs play long.”