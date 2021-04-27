Jimmy Ball could name unchanged Forest Green side against Barrow

Forest Green interim head coach Jimmy Ball could name an unchanged side for the home game against Barrow.

Ball has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s goalless draw at Crawley and is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

Winger Nicky Cadden remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained in last week’s goalless home draw against Exeter.

Midfielder Elliott Whitehouse, Dan Sweeney and Jamille Matt are all recovering from injuries that could keep them out for the rest of the season.

Barrow manager Rob Kelly is hoping on-loan Bristol Rovers defender Tom Davies can prove his fitness.

Centre-half Davies has missed the last two games through injury and will be monitored.

Midfielder Josh Kay will also be assessed after missing the previous four matches due to a calf strain.

Winger Jamie Devitt stepped off the bench in Saturday’s defeat at Tranmere after recovering from a groin injury and is pushing for a start.