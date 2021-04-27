Reece Brown set for surprise Peterborough return

Peterborough midfielder Reece Brown could make a surprise return for Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League One clash with Doncaster.

Huddersfield loanee Brown missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Charlton with a hamstring injury which it was feared had ended his season, but manager Darren Ferguson has revealed he has a chance of facing Rovers.

That could leave Ferguson with a tricky decision to make after Ethan Hamilton deputised at The Valley before substitute Louis Reed took over from him.

Central defender Ronnie Edwards returns to contention after injury, but goalkeeper Christy Pym is still sidelined.

Doncaster will be without four players after an unnamed squad member tested positive for coronavirus.

The player who returned the positive test and three close contacts will now enter a period of self-isolation.

Striker Omar Bogle, if he is not one of the affected quartet, is expected to return to the Rovers squad after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

However, full-back Brad Halliday continues to struggle to overcome the back problem which has kept him out since April 2 and he will miss out once again.