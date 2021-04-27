Mike Blair to fill in for Gregor Townsend during Scotland’s summer tour

Mike Blair will guide Scotland in three summer matches including trips to Romania and Georgia.

Blair will step up as interim head coach with Gregor Townsend on British and Irish Lions duty.

Scotland A will play in late June, with the opponents yet to be confirmed, before a full team take on Romania on July 10 and Georgia seven days later.

Blair, who will be supported by Scottish Rugby Union’s director of high performance Jim Mallinder, said: “I’d like to thank Gregor and Jim for this opportunity to lead the Scotland summer tour and I’m looking forward to continuing to build the positive culture and results we have achieved in recent months.

“This tour gives us the chance to work with a wider group of players and see how they can step up into the international game, whilst also continuing to look to improve with our established Scotland players.

“The three matches will present very different challenges and as a squad and coaching group we will be looking to continue to create depth and competition for places within strong team performances.”

With defence coach Steve Tandy joining Townsend in South Africa, Glasgow coach and former Scotland international Peter Murchie will join the coaching staff.