Callum Booth signs new St Johnstone deal

St Johnstone have completed another contract extension after tying down Callum Booth for next season.

The left-back has signed a one-year deal a day after striker Stevie May pledged his future for a further two seasons.

The 29-year-old former Hibernian and Partick Thistle player started in the Betfred Cup final and scored a penalty in Saints’ shoot-out win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

“I’m really pleased to have signed until 2022,” Booth told the club’s official website. “It’s good to know I will be playing my football with Saints next season.

“This season has been incredible and to get a League Cup winners’ medal was phenomenal.

“I’m really enjoying my football and we have a great bunch of lads in the dressing room.

“We now have a Scottish Cup semi to look forward to and we will give it our very best to be successful in this competition.

“But we have an important league fixture on Saturday at Hibs. I enjoy going back to Easter Road and I hope we can go there and get another positive result.”