Kevin Pietersen calls for addition to T20 rules – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

Celebrating a cup victory in the style of AC-12’s finest.

JESUS, MARY AND JOSEPH AND THE WEE DONKEY! SAINTS ARE GOING BACK TO HAMPDEN!!!!! — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) April 26, 2021

Happy birthday, Martin Chivers.

Jose Mourinho looked back on a trip to Anfield from this day seven years ago.

Manchester United also turned the clock back.

Cristiano Ronaldo urged people not to let excuses get in the way of fulfilling their dreams.

El éxito ocurre cuando tus sueños son más grandes que tus excusas. 😉💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/UHazCqZps2 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 27, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino was getting ready for the challenge ahead.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated a big three points for Leicester.

OLUOMACHUKWU🙏🏽Big big win yesterday Let’s go for more #Lcfc pic.twitter.com/tafkdPj2Te — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) April 27, 2021

Gini Wijnaldum marked King’s Day.

Cesc Fabregas hung out with his daughter.

My little Capri growing up so quickly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ro1oVaF5Ys — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 27, 2021

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen called for an addition to T20 rules.

I want an addition to the rules in T20 cricket! Or, @englandcricket can do it in the 100. If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100m, I want a 12 awarded! @ICC — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 27, 2021

The pluses for a 12, for a shot that travels over 100m:1. No game is really over till it’s over. 2. It adds real excitement. 3. Broadcasters have new equations around possibilities of 12s being hit. 4. New revenue stream as they can be sponsored. Watch this space…! 💥 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 27, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury and Billy Joe Saunders were doing some strategic planning.

Tuesday motivation from Manny Pacquiao.

20 years ago all I wanted was a chance. A chance to prove myself on a big stage and make my dreams come true. Always prepare hard so that when the opportunity comes, you are ready! pic.twitter.com/QW7tanD86P — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) April 27, 2021

Derek Chisora was ready for war.

No place like home for Campbell Hatton.

Natasha Jonas is aiming for a major upset.

Golf

After years as a pro, an emotional Michael Visacki came through Monday qualifying and will tee it up in his first PGA Tour event this week.

"I made it." ❤️ Michael Visacki fights back tears as he tells his father that he's reached a lifelong goal of competing on the PGA TOUR. He successfully Monday-Qualified for the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/5ci5L1KoLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2021

Cycling

Chris Froome was taking a spin.

Little spin ahead of the 4km fast & furious prologue today #TDR2021 🌼🇨🇭Before you say it, yes I know I should keep my eyes on the road 😆 #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/u1DBcNf1Sy — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) April 27, 2021

Rugby union

Jason Robinson reminisced about his final game for Sale.

Rugby league

Zak Hardaker and family went for a swim.

First family swim ❤️ 🌎 pic.twitter.com/wIY1zb4dGj — Zak Hardaker (@zakhardaker1) April 27, 2021

Rob Burrow was feeling grateful.